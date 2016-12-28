Govt approves investment of Rs 266 cr for Delhi under AMRUT

As per AMRUT guidelines, the Centre will provide a total of Rs 804 crore to Delhi

As per AMRUT guidelines, the Centre will provide a total of Rs 804 crore to Delhi

The Centre has approved investments of Rs 266 crore for improving water supply and sewerage networks in under the 2016-17 action plan in scheme.



With this approval, the Urban Development Ministry has given nod to total investments of Rs 489 crore for improving urban infrastructure in the national capital, last being to the projects worth Rs 223 crore for 2015-16 in Janaury this year.



The entire project costs of Rs 489 crore will be provided as central assistance to government under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) guidelines.



Of this, Rs 215 crore will be invested in improving water supply and Rs 254 crore for improving sewerage networks and septage management, while Rs 8 crore would be spend for drainage networks and Rs 12 crore for developing open and green spaces.



As per guidelines, the Centre will provide a total of Rs 804 crore to for the five-year mission period.

Press Trust of India