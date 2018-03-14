JUST IN
US challenges Indian export subsidies saying they hurt US manufacturers

Govt approves Rs 64.41 bn road projects under SARDP programme for Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government on Wednesday approved road projects worth Rs 64.41 billion for Nagaland under Special Accelerated Road Development Programme in North East.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has approved the construction of twelve road stretches in the north-eastern state of Nagaland under SARDP-NE. The 25 km stretch of the Chakabama - Zunheboto road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode. The project will cost about Rs 339.57 crore (3.39 billion)," MoRTH said in a statement.

Another 25 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of about Rs 2.39 billion, it said, adding another stretch of 25 km of this road will be constructed at a cost of about Rs 2.85 billion.

Besides, a 20 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 3.15 billion, besides another 20.534 km stretch for about Rs 2.4 billion.

The ministry said a 20 km stretch of the Merangkong- Tamlu - Mon road will be constructed in two-lanes for Rs 2.15 billion, while 19 km stretch of the same road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 2.72 billion.

Another 27.835 km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 3.23 billion and in addition to a 20 km stretch for about Rs 2.15 billion, it said.

The other projects related to the 22.558 km stretch of the Pfutsero - Phek road to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.82 billion.

"Another 20 km stretch of the same road shall be constructed in two-lanes with hard shoulders under EPC mode at a cost of about Rs 237.72 crore (2.37 billion)," the statement said, adding that other 20 km stretch of this road will be constructed in two-lanes at a cost of about Rs 2.51 billion.

The statement said the land for these projects is being provided by the state government and these road stretches pass through landslide-prone region.
First Published: Wed, March 14 2018. 23:26 IST

