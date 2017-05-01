Govt asks Coal India to expedite coal export to neighbouring nations

TRENDING ON BS
The state-controlled coal mining firm accounts for over 80% of domestic production

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government is nudging the world's largest coal miner CIL to expedite the export of coal to neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, as India has surplus coal.

"What I have asked Coal India is to expedite it (coal export)... We have enough (coal). We have 69 million tonnes of pithead stock," Coal Secretary Susheel Kumar told PTI.



Coal pithead is where the mine is located and the mined coal is kept usually before being transported to power companies.

Asserting that CIL can export all the surplus coal, including the pithead and fresh stock, Kumar said the PSU is capable of producing more coal than the actual demand.

"To get anything from Bangladesh is a bit difficult. Coal India is exploring all neighbouring countries, including Bhutan," the secretary said.

Coal India (CIL) has conveyed it to the coal ministry that it is exploring the possibilities of exporting coal to neighbouring nations, but nothing concrete has taken shape.

The government had earlier said CIL is examining opportunities to export coal with high ash content or high-grade fossil fuel to the neighbouring nations.

Coal India accounts for over 80% of domestic coal production.

