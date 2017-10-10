The government today asked businesses to file final for the month of July by tomorrow as it ruled out any extension to the due date.



"An extension of two months has already been given. There will be no further extension given to taxpayers for filing their GSTR-1 return for July.



"Taxpayers who have not yet filed their GSTR-1 for July are advised to do so immediately," the finance ministry said in a statement.Once a taxpayer files GSTR-1 by October 10, the corresponding entries in GSTR-2A of his buyer shall get auto populated.The buyer shall finalise his GSTR-2 after making modifications, if required, in GSTR-2A and avail the Input Credit (ITC)."If a taxpayer does not file GSTR-1 by October 10, then his buyer may face difficulty in availing of the paid on his supplies," it said.The ministry said all suppliers of or services, especially B2B suppliers, furnish their outward supply details in GSTR-1 by the due date so that no difficulty is faced by their buyers in availingAs per the latest figure, about 53 lakh taxpayer had filed GSTR-3B return for the month of July 2017. An equal number of taxpayers needs to file GSTR-1 by October 10, 2017.The government has already collected over Rs 95,000 crore as GST in July, the first month of roll out of the and

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)