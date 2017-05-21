Govt begins spade work for shifting financial year to Jan-Dec

Last year, a high-level committee was set-up to study the feasibility of shifting the FY to Jan 1

The government has initiated the spadework for shifting the to January, from April, to align it with the agriculture production cycle.



Prime Minister had backed the idea of last month while addressing chief ministers at the Governing Council of



Preliminary work has started and it will gather momentum as year progresses, sources said.



The implementation from July 1 is also an indication in that direction, sources said, adding that it is being implemented beginning second half of the calendar year.



The government had last year set-up a high-level committee to study the feasibility of shifting to January 1 from the current practice of starting it from April 1.



The committee submitted its report in December, reasoning for the change and its effect on the different agricultural crop periods and its impact on businesses, taxation system and procedures, statistics and data collection.



Modi had said that in a country where agricultural income is exceedingly important, budgets should be prepared immediately after the receipt of agricultural incomes for the year.



There have been suggestions to follow January to December as a financial year, he had said, urging states to take the initiative in this regard.



Following the Prime Minister's statement, became the first state to change the cycle to January- December from the existing April-March.



Earlier this year, the government advanced the presentation by a month to February 1 with a view to completing the legislative approval for annual spending plans and tax proposals before the beginning of the new As a result, public expenditure started from April 1.



Till last year, the was presented on the last day of February and it used to be passed by Parliament by mid-May. And with the monsoon arriving in June, most of the schemes and spendings by states did not take off until October, leaving just half a year for their implementation.



The government also scrapped nearly century-long practice of having a separate railway and instead merged it with the general



It had also decided to scrap a distinction between plan and non-plan expenditures as the classification resulted in excessive focus on former with almost equivalent neglect to items such as maintenance which are classified as non-Plan.

