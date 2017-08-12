Govt can't bear the burden of health care alone, says Kenneth Thorpe

Kenneth Thorpe, Robert W Woodruff professor of health policy at Emory University, has been working with the Indian government on blueprints for national-level health policy changes. In an interview to Veer Arjun Singh, he says the government and the private sector need to work together to form a sophisticated health insurance market. Edited excerpts: What does India need to do to improve its health care delivery? A health care problem is an economic issue too. India as an emerging economy has global aspirations. But unless it has a healthy workforce, it can’t meet ...