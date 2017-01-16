Govt collects about Rs 5,000 cr through DMF

Nearly Rs 5,000 crore has been collected so far through District Mineral Foundation (DMF), which will be utilised by the states for the development of places and people affected by mining-related operations.



The Mines Ministry is monitoring the implementation of the and the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana (PMKKKY).



"So far about Rs 5,000 crore has been collected in the fund (DMF)," an official said.



The official further said, except for Tamil Nadu, all the remaining major mineral-bearing states have instituted and adopted guidelines in Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana, the official said.



As follow up of Committee of Secretaries' (CoS) meetings, discussions were held with National Institute of Smart Government (NISG) for development of a national portal to monitor the implementation of projects/schemes being undertaken under this major welfare initiative of the Centre, the official added.



is to work for the interest and benefit of persons and areas affected by mining-related operations. It is to be funded out of the contribution received from holders of mining lease, Mines Ministry had earlier said in a statement.



On the achievements made by the Ministry in December, the official said that two mineral blocks of limestone and manganese ore were successfully auctioned in Odisha.



"The estimated cumulative revenue to the state government's over a period of 50 years through the process of e-auction of these two blocks turns out to be approximately Rs 2,822 crore, inclusive of royalty, contribution to District Mineral Foundation and National Mineral Exploration Trust," the official added.

Press Trust of India