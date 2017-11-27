Govt collects Rs 83,346 cr as GST in Oct 2017 from 5 mn businesses

Total collection under GST for the month of October has been Rs 83,346 crore till 27th November, 2017, said Ministry of Finance.
5 million returns have been filed for the month of October till 26th November.
9.59 million taxpayers have been registered under GST so far, of which 1.5 million are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter. In a series of tweets, the Ministry released the latest numbers associated with the landmark tax reform.
States have collected Rs 87,238 crore by way of SGST
in August, September, October & November 2017 (till 27th November).
By way of settlement, an amount of Rs 31,821 crore has been released to the states for the months of August, September & October 2017. Rs 13,882 crore is being released by way of settlement to all the states for the month of November 2017.
As per Goods and Services (Compensation to States) Act 2017, the states' revenues are fully protected against any shortfall in GST collections. A compensation amount of Rs 10,806 crore has been released to all the states for July and August, 2017.
A compensation of Rs 13,695 crore September and October 2017 is also being released.
The total CGST
income for the months of August, September, October and November (till 27th November) has been Rs. 58,556 crore.
In addition to this, an amount of Rs 16,233 crore has been transferred from IGST
account to CGST
account by way of settlement of funds on account of inter-state supply of goods and services in the month of August, September and October, 2017.
Rs 10,145 crore is being transferred to CGST
account from IGST
account for November 2017 by way of settlement. The major reason for the gap in income of CGST
and SGST
has been that more CGST
liability has been discharged using transition credit rather than by way of cash.
The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed for the return period July, August, September and October 2017 till 26th November is 5.87 million, 5.89 million, 5.73 million and 5 million respectively.
