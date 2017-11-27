Govt collects Rs 83,346 cr as GST in Oct 2017 from 5 mn businesses

Total collection under GST for the month of October has been Rs 83,346 crore till 27th November, 2017, said Ministry of Finance.



5 million returns have been filed for the month of October till 26th November.

9.59 million taxpayers have been registered under GST so far, of which 1.5 million are composition dealers who are required to file returns every quarter. In a series of tweets, the Ministry released the latest numbers associated with the landmark tax reform.

States have collected Rs 87,238 crore by way of in August, September, October & November 2017 (till 27th November).

By way of settlement, an amount of Rs 31,821 crore has been released to the states for the months of August, September & October 2017. Rs 13,882 crore is being released by way of settlement to all the states for the month of November 2017.