Govt confident of 7.5% growth by March 2018 after GST roll-out: Panagariya

Economic Adviser on Friday said that India's economic growth is expected to pick up to 7.5 per cent by March 2018, as the government has sustained eight per cent growth rate over the next two years.

"Lot of good things have happened in the presence of the current Government. Inflation has come down nearly three percent, Current Account Deficit (CAD) lowered around one percent and the growth has restored," told reporters here while sharing the future projections for the Indian Economy.

"In terms of reforms, (GST) has been the biggest tax reform after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, which is very important for the growth of the country," added

Adding to this he said the address of the (NPA's) by the govt. will see substantial growth in the next few months.

Further to this, he announced the launch programmes, which take place for the next few months. He announced the execution of two documents that will include the action agenda for next three years, apart from the other documents that will include the strategy and vision of the next 15 years of the government.

"Under the objective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are making an effort to bring about an agricultural marketing reform to double the farmers income," he announced.

However, his comments come days after the data that showed India's annual economic growth slipping unexpectedly to 6.1 percent in the January-March quarter, its lowest in more than two years.