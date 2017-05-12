Govt didn't sanction a single rupee to beef up security at military bases

The government is yet to sanction a single rupee for fortifying across the country, notwithstanding the demand by the three services for Rs 2,000 crore to plug the gaps in their in the wake of the

A total of 3,000 sensitive bases, including 600 highly sensitive installations of the Army, Navy and the Air Force were identified by the forces which had sought financial assistance from the government to revamp the infrastructure.

The has spent Rs 325 crore from its "internal" funds on building boundary walls, sentry posts, and installing cameras and sensors, but the government is yet to give a single rupee to the three services for it, official sources said.

A audit of defence bases was carried out on the recommendation of a committee headed by Lt Gen Philip Campose which was set up after the terror attack on the forward Pathankot Air Force base last year. The committee was asked to recommend measures to beef up at the

The armed forces had together sought Rs 2,000 crore to strengthen infrastructure at all "highly sensitive, sensitive and moderately sensitive bases" during the current and next financial year.

The sources said following the audit, revised standard operating precedures (SOPs) were sent to the commands of all three services to revamp their management, including putting in place a multi-tier structure.

A parliamentary panel had in March come down hard on the defence ministry for failing to take any concrete measures to beef up at frontline and said the scenario is as "vulnerable" as has been "exposed" during the Uri and Pathankot terror attacks.

The Campose Committee had submitted its report to Defence Ministry last May.

The parliamentary panel had said arrangements at military establishments were dynamic in nature and called for maintaining a robust and strong response mechanism to emerging threats.