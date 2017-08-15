Govt directs Google, FB, Whatsapp, others to remove all Blue Whale challenge links

has directed internet majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and Yahoo - to immediately remove the links of dangerous online game Blue Whale Challenge, which has led to of children in and other countries.



"Instances of children committing while have been reported in ..You are hereby requested to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or similar game is immediately removed from your platform," Ministry of Electronics and IT(Meity) said in a letter dated August 11 to the internet majors.



The letter was issued following instructions from and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, an official source said.The is reportedly a game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the challenge.Expressing concern on availability of such deadly game on internet, Meity said, "it is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite /incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead them to take extreme steps for self inflicting injuries including suicide".Mumbai and West Midnapore district have reported deaths linked to this game.Meity said the proponent of should be reported to enforcement agencies.