Govt examining Apple's request for extra concessions

The government is examining extra concessions being demanded by technology giant for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

"We are discussing that ... no other mobile manufacturer has sought any extra concessions ... we have not taken any decision," Commerce and Industry Minister told reporters here when asked about the government's view on the issue regarding the iPhone maker.

She added: "I am not saying that we have said yes, I am not saying that we have said no.”

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector.

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India, including Chinese firm and Xiaomi. A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, would later this month deliberate on the incentives sought by to set up a manufacturing unit.

The government already provides benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme to boost electronic manufacturing in the country. The scheme provides financial incentives to offset disability and attract investments in the electronics hardware segment. It also gives a subsidy for investments in special economic zones, among other benefits.