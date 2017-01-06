TRENDING ON BS
Pension watchdog for tax parity between NPS & EPF
Govt examining Apple's request for extra concessions

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The government is examining extra concessions being demanded by technology giant Apple for setting up a manufacturing unit in India.

"We are discussing that ... no other mobile manufacturer has sought any extra concessions ... we have not taken any decision," Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters here when asked about the government's view on the issue regarding the iPhone maker.

She added: "I am not saying that we have said yes, I am not saying that we have said no.”

In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for several tax and other incentives to enter India in the manufacturing sector.

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India, including Chinese firm Huawei and Xiaomi. A group of senior officials from ministries, including commerce and finance, would later this month deliberate on the incentives sought by Apple to set up a manufacturing unit.

The government already provides benefits under the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme to boost electronic manufacturing in the country. The scheme provides financial incentives to offset disability and attract investments in the electronics hardware segment. It also gives a subsidy for investments in special economic zones, among other benefits.

Govt examining Apple's request for extra concessions

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India
Govt examining Apple's request for extra concessions

As many as 42 companies are making mobile phones in India

