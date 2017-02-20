Govt extends anti-dumping duty on steel pipes, tubes from China

India has extended on import of certain steel products from for five years with an aim to protect domestic players from the cheap shipments.

Earlier in May 2016, the had imposed a provisional on 'seamless tubes, and hollow profiles of iron, alloy or non-alloy steel, whether hot-finished or cold-drawn or cold-rolled of an external diameter not exceeding 355.6 mm.

The provisional levy was imposed on the recommendation of the Directorate General of Anti-Dumping And Allied Duties (DGAD).

The in its final findings had made a case for definitive on the steel products.

Acting on the recommendations, the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) in the has now imposed a definitive

"The shall be effective for a period of five years from the date of the imposition of the provisional anti-dumping duty, that is, May 17, 2016," the said in a notification.

The levy has been imposed in the range of $961.33 to $1,610.67, the said.

The purpose of anti-dumping duties, in general, is to eliminate injury caused to the domestic industry by the unfair trade practices of dumping so as to re-establish a situation of open and fair competition in the market, which is in the general interest of the country.