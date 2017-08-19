Govt extends GST return filing date to August 25

The on Saturday extended the last date for filing returns and payment of taxes under the goods and services tax (GST) regime by 5 days till August 25, after the Network portal faced technical issues because of huge rush.

Earlier, the cut-off for filing maiden returns for July was scheduled to end on Sunday, which explained the heavy traffic at www.gst.gov.in

But the portal suffered technical glitches as it was unable to take the load.

In a statement, the ministry said: “The Implementation Committee, consisting of state and central officers, has taken a decision to extend the last date for payment of for July 2017 to August 25, 2017.” It said certain flood-hit states and as well as had sought an extension.

For taxpayers who have to claim credit for earlier taxes paid by filing form TRANS 1, the last date for returns will be August 28. “In order not to face any last moment technological difficulty in submission of returns, all taxpayers are requested to kindly file their return well before August 25/28, 2017 and not wait for the last date,” the ministry said.

Since Saturday morning, traders across the country experienced difficulties in filing returns and uploading GSTR 3B on the Network portal.

took to twitter, saying, “The portal is experiencing some issues. Kindly try after some time.” The filing of maiden returns for July commenced on August 5.

As the trouble surfaced, the website of gov.in ran a scroll: “We are experiencing slowness and are working to improve the response. Please bear with us.” Under the regime, which was implemented from July 1, businesses are expected to file monthly

While 7.2 million assessees of the old indirect tax regime have migrated to the GSTN, nearly 5 million have completed the migration process.