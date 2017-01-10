Govt eyes Rs 6,000-crore via second CPSE ETF tranche

The plans to launch a second tranche of the to raise as much as Rs 6,000 crore as a part of the 2016-17 programme. The first tranche of the was launched during 2013-14 to raise Rs 3,000 crore. stands for central public sector enterprises, while an is an exchange traded fund. The is a basket of 10 public sector undertaking (PSU) stocks in which the had divested shares in small quantities during the first occasion.

The second tranche of the will be in the form of an open-ended further fund offer (FFO) by Reliance Mutual Fund.

According to sources, the core size of the will be Rs 4,500 crore with the greenshoe option of another Rs 1,500 crore. If the is successful in mopping up Rs 6,000 crore, it will be the biggest for the ongoing financial year, excluding buybacks. They open for subscription next week.

The centre will have to divest between 0.6 per cent and 1.5 per cent in the 10 underlying stocks that form the ETF, similar to the first tranche. The highest weightage in the index will be for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) followed by and Indian Oil, making it an energy-focused gauge.

Sources said to ensure smooth sailing of the ETF, the has sought participation from the pension funds and insurance companies.

"Given the uncertain market conditions, raising Rs 6,000 crore could be a challenge. The centre has hence already approached pension fund managers and domestic insurance companies to participate in the issue," said a source.

This would be the first major divestment drive where the pension funds would participate. Until 2015 employees provident fund organisation (EPFO) was not allowed to participate in securities markets. However, last year the had permitted EPFO to invest up to five per cent in equity offerings, mainly through the route.

The and the fund house are also banking on retail investors, who will be offered a special discount of five per cent on the market rate.

The has yielded returns of 25 per cent in the past one year, thanks to the rally in energy stocks. Analysts say given the positive outlook for oil and gas companies, amid a sharp increase in global oil prices, the could see good participation.

Oil and gas companies account for nearly half of the weightage of the ETF, with alone carrying 26 per cent weight.

"Besides, good returns in the past one year, the has also fared well in terms of dividend payouts. This makes the an attractive preposition as market returns are expected to plateau in the near term," said a fund manager.

According to the draft prospectus filed by Reliance MF with Sebi, 25 per cent of the would be reserved for anchor investors. Meanwhile, individual will be able to make bids of up to Rs 2 lakh and higher bids can be made in the high net worth category.

The corpus for 2016-17 will climb to Rs 27,000 crore if the sails through. The will help lower the gap between the divestment target set by the for current fiscal and amount realised. While the planned to raise Rs 56,500 crore through various divestments during FY17, till now it has managed to garner only Rs 20,903 crore, data compiled from Department of Public Asset Management (DIPAM) showed.

The responsibility to manage the fund was originally given to Goldman Sachs Asset Management Company (AMC) in 2014. The fund house was subsequently acquired by Reliance Mutual Funds.

The is also looking to launch one more ETF, with different underlying shares. This is being managed by ICICI Prudential and is expected to be launched next fiscal.