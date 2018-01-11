Govt hammer falls on benamidars: Tax sleuths attach Rs 35 bn in properties

A law to prevent property has started yielding results. Properties worth over Rs 35 billion in more than 900 cases have been attached under the Prohibition of Property Transactions Act, largely due to the efforts of the (I-T) department. These include immovable properties such as land, flats, and shops worth more than Rs 29 billion. Jewellery, vehicles, and deposits in bank accounts constitute the remaining properties attached. In five cases, the provisional attachments of properties, amounting to more than Rs 1.5 billion, have been confirmed by the adjudicating authority. In one such case, it was established that a company had acquired about 50 acres of land, valued at more than Rs 1.1 billion, using the names of certain persons of no means as This was corroborated from the sellers of the land as well as the brokers involved. In another case, post demonetisation, two assessees were found depositing demonetised currency into multiple bank accounts in the names of their employees, associates, etc, to be ultimately remitted to their bank accounts.

The total amount attempted to be remitted to the beneficial owners was about Rs 390 million.