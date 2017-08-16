Govt hikes constant attendant allowance for retired employees

The constant attendant allowance given to a retired employee has increased to Rs 6,750 per month from the existing Rs 4,500, states an official order issued recently.



The allowance is sanctioned if, in the opinion of a competent medical authority, a 100 per cent disabled retired employee needs the of a constant attendant for at least three months.



The move to increase the allowance comes after the recommendation of the seventhAccordingly, the allowance has been hiked from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,750 per month, said the order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.The order will be applicable from July 1, 2017, it said.The constant attendant allowance is paid in addition to the disability