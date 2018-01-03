Govt initiating programmes under Digital India for IT sector growth: Prasad

-
The government has taken a series of steps and initiated programmes under the Digital India initiative for the growth of the Information Technology sector, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the measures under the Digital India initiative include steps to increase domestic electronic production, BPO promotion schemes for the creation of employment opportunities and promotion of BPO/ITeS operations.
Steps are being taken for re-skilling and up-skilling of IT workforce in new and emerging IT technologies and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan to bring about digital inclusion, he said during Question Hour.
