Govt initiating programmes under Digital India for IT sector growth: Prasad

The government has taken a series of steps and initiated programmes under the initiative for the growth of the Information Technology sector, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



IT Minister said the measures under the initiative include steps to increase domestic electronic production, BPO promotion schemes for the creation of opportunities and promotion of BPO/ITeS operations.



Steps are being taken for re-skilling and up-skilling of IT workforce in new and emerging and to bring about digital inclusion, he said during Question Hour.