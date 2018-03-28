Govt invites bids to sell 76% stake in debt-laden Air India

The government plans to sell 76% stake in Air India, according to the preliminary information memorandum released today on strategic disinvestment of the national carrier. The Civil Aviation Ministry has sought (EoI) for the stake sale in the loss-making carrier and two of its subsidiaries. According to the memorandum, the government plans to offload 76% equity share capital of the national carrier as well as transfer the management control. Management or employees can participate directly in the bidding process or by way of forming a consortium, as per the memorandum. Last date for expressing interest is May 14 and shortlisted bidders to be intimated on May 28. Minimum requirement to bid for set at Rs 50 billion.

has been appointed as transaction advisor by GoI for advising and managing the proposed strategic disinvestment of Limited.

The information memorandum said the transaction will involve Air India, its low cost arm Express and SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd. The latter is an equal joint venture between the national carrier and Singapore-based SATS Ltd.

In June 2017, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) gave in-principle nod to the strategic disinvestment of the airline, which has a debt burden of over Rs 500 billion.

Subsequent to the decision, the Specific Alternative Mechanism (AISAM), headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, was set up to decide on specific issues.

The national carrier is staying on taxpayers' money under the turnaround plan approved by the previous UPA government in 2012.