Govt invites expression of interest for pod taxi project in Delhi-Gurgaon

The government has invited expression of interest (EoI) to execute India's maiden on Delhi- corridor, Parliament was informed today.

The development follows a high-level panel recommending inviting fresh bids for the project, also known as Personal Rapid Transport (PRT), conforming to the strictest safety standards on the lines of those prescribed by an American body.

" has been invited for development of PRT Delhi- pilot project corridor (length 12.30 km) from km 24 at NH 8 (Delhi- border) - km 33.5 (Rajiv Chowk, Gurgaon) NH 248A Sohna Road on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis, for Road Transport and Highways told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said the has been invited as per the recommendation of a high-level committee.

"The Committee has recommended following Automated People Movers (APM) standards prepared by (ASCE) along with the general safety requirements, system safety principles, traffic control and protection etc," he said.

The proposed Rs 4,000-crore pod taxi scheme is a dream project of Road Transport and

The ambitious project has been plagued by delays as government think-tank Niti Aayog raised some red flags, asking the highways ministry to direct initial bidders to prepare a 1-km pilot stretch as all the technologies were unproven. Subsequent delays were caused due to the formation of the high-powered committee to lay down safety and other specifications.

PRT is an advanced public transport using automated electric pod cars to provide a taxi-like demand responsive feeder and for small groups of travellers and is a green mode of uninterrupted journey.

The committee in its report also recommended framing of a request for quotation (RFQ) based on discussions with interested players and stressed the need for evaluation, based on performance in the test sections.

The APM standards include minimum requirements for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of the various of an APM system and are in general relevant for a PRT.

The model is in place at London's Heathrow airport, and Masdar city.

Earlier, three global companies, including New Zealand's Metrino Personal Rapid Transit, that later called off its joint venture with Indian partner Gawar Construction, were picked during initial bids for the project.

Metrino, along with PNC-SkyTran and had bid for the last year. The companies were to build a 1 km of pilot stretch to showcase their technology.

Three bidders had made a technical presentation to the government last year -- Neel Metals Product Ltd-Ultra Personal Rapid Transport (technology partner), Gawar Construction-MIPL, which later said that instead of Metrino, they are roping in LSD by MND Group, and PNC-SkyTran that provided details of specifications in the prototype being developed for commercial operation in

If all goes according to plan, the first phase will be linking the 70-km stretch from Dhaula Kuan in to in to decongest NCR, Gadkari had said.