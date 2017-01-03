Govt irked with Apple over growing demands for concessions to Make in India

The government has been irked with the growing number of concessions being asked by Apple to start manufacturing in India.

“Apple is apparently demanding concessions that no other investing company is asking for," a senior source said.

The Cupertino-based company is currently negotiating the setting up of a facility to manufacture mobile phones in the country.

While not naming the latest demands placed by Apple, the source said these included its earlier demand of exemptions from local sourcing of input products.

It also demanded concessions on tax and the creation of a suitable ecosystem, the person added.

While the tax demand is being examined by the Finance Ministry, the local sourcing norms as well as other demands will be examined by an inter-governmental panel comprising senior officials from the departments of industrial policy and promotion, revenue, and electronics and information technology at a meeting slated to take place later this week

According to current norms notified by the DIPP in June, 2016, 100% foreign direct investment has been allowed for single-brand retail, although foreign retailers are mandated to obtain the approval of the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) if the limit exceeds 49%.

Also, foreign entities having “state-of-the-art” and “cutting-edge” technology will get an exemption from the annual mandatory 30% sourcing rule for the initial three years. Thereafter, in the next five years the company will have to meet the domestic sourcing norm at an annualised average rate of 30%.

While Apple had been identified as such a company, it wants an indefinite exemption as was the case under the earlier norm, a senior DIPP official said. The had rejected its proposal to set up wholly owned outlets in the country that sought exemption from the compulsory 30% local sourcing norm.

The company had earlier stated its difficulty in meeting the norms, saying it does not have any manufacturing units in India and its products have sophisticated parts.

It had earlier been reported that Apple had asked the government to relax its mandatory rules regarding labeling on products, saying it will go against the device’s minimalist style. While the earlier focus of negotiations was the opening of retail stores in the country, other issues have now taken hold, the source said.

Apple has also been keen on getting permission to import and sell refurbished iPhones in India. Towards this end, Apple CEO Tim Cook had also visited India and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year.

A similar proposal by the company was rejected by the environment ministry in 2015, and even the ministry of telecommunications reportedly had some reservations about it. The industry ministry also opposed this proposal.

Apple currently sells its products in India through arrangements with a network of local retail outlets. Among the six countries where it manufactures products, most of the company’s items are assembled in China, usually by Foxconn Technology. Its sales in India crossed the $1 billion mark for the first time last year, according to filings with the registrar of companies.