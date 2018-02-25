Govt leans on IIFT, ICAI to improve World Bank's 'Doing Business' ranking

Commerce and industry ministry has appointed four institutes, including and ICAI, to interact with stakeholders and suggest measures to push India's ranking in ease of index, an official said. The National Institute of Construction Management and Research (NICMAR), the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are the four institutes that have been roped in for the exercise. As per the latest World Bank's ranking, India's position improved by 30 places to 100th. The government wants India to figure within top 50 in the coming years. "We have appointed these four observers.

They would take views of respondents on the parameters which are taken into in the ranking process. We would then share the feedback with the concerned ministries," said a government official, who did not wish to be named. The parameters include - starting a business, dealing with construction permits, getting electricity, registering property, getting credit, protecting minority investors, paying taxes, trading across borders, enforcing contracts and resolving insolvency. While would look into the paying taxes parameter, and would work on starting a business and trading across borders respectively. Similarly, would collate feedback on dealing with construction permits. The move would help further push India's ranking. In the Budget speech, has said to further improve ease of doing business, the government has identified 372 action points for states which they would carry out in a mission mode. Improvement in ease of will help attract more investments by ensuring a better business climate for investors.