Govt levies 10% import duty on key smartphone parts to push Make in India

India has imposed a 10 per cent tax on imports of key smartphone components including populated printed circuit boards, which are at the heart of smartphones, according to a government document.
The government's move on Monday confirmed a Reuters report from last week that the country was exploring new duties on the imports of populated printed circuit boards that include components such as processors, memory and wireless chips.
A 10 per cent customs tax was also imposed on the imports of camera modules for phones and connectors.
The move, part of a phased manufacturing plan for lifting local production of mobile devices, is aimed at boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Make In India' drive to turn the country into a manufacturing hub, like neighbouring China.
