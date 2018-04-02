Govt levies 10% import duty on key smartphone parts to push Make in India

JUST IN
Infrastructure output grows 5.3% in Feb as cement, refinery output pick up
Reuters  |  new Delhi 

India has imposed a 10 per cent tax on imports of key smartphone components including populated printed circuit boards, which are at the heart of smartphones, according to a government document.

The government's move on Monday confirmed a Reuters report from last week that the country was exploring new duties on the imports of populated printed circuit boards that include components such as processors, memory and wireless chips.

A 10 per cent customs tax was also imposed on the imports of camera modules for phones and connectors.

The move, part of a phased manufacturing plan for lifting local production of mobile devices, is aimed at boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship 'Make In India' drive to turn the country into a manufacturing hub, like neighbouring China.

 
First Published: Mon, April 02 2018. 17:55 IST

