Govt looks to cure India with a booster dose for PPP

As of March 31, 2015, there were 153,655 sub-centres, 25,308 PHCs and 5,396 CHCs in the country

A public-private partnership (PPP) model by which private players can set up screening and treatment facilities in district health centres to treat four non-communicable diseases is in the last stages of preparation. So far, government funding to eradicate the non-communicable diseases in question — chronic pulmonary diseases, renal and chronic kidney diseases, cardiovascular diseases and cancer — has accounted for 3% of the funds allocated for the National Health Mission. In addition to the above, it was recommended that diabetes be brought in the PPP ...

Veena Mani & Sanjeeb Mukherjee