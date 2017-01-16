Govt making room for MNCs? Apple, Ikea may get breather on labelling

Govt seems prepared to send out feelers that rules can be tweaked to make room for MNCs

Cupertino-based Apple Inc’s list of demands for starting to manufacture its products in India is long, and it is yet to set up a store in the country because of policy hurdles. But, the National Democratic Alliance government seems prepared to send out feelers that rules can be tweaked to make room for big-dollar investments from multinationals (MNCs). To begin with, changes are in the offing in the packaging rules to offer alternatives to mandatory price stickers on products. This follows a series of representations made by MNCs, including Apple and Swedish furnishing ...

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Karan Choudhury