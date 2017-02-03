Govt may impose anti-dumping duty on aluminium products

To safeguard the interests of domestic industry, the government may soon take some steps including imposing of anti-dumping duties or minimum import price in wake of rising imports of downstream products in the country.

" industry has faced a lot of stress in the last one year. I believe has huge potential in India. Our neighbouring countries are giving 13 per cent subsidy to downstream products and helping them to dump those in India," Power, Coal and Mines Minister said on Friday.

"I have had a conversation with the industry. I found the imports of downstream products in has gone up, which impacts both the primary manufacturers and the entire industry.

"So, if we can stop the indiscriminate (dump) imports of downstream products then we would be able to give leg up to all small and medium enterprises involved in downstream industry, which will give resurgent to entire sector," he said this at an industry event here.

An industry expert said, "The on the downstream products like food packaging foil, alloy wheel, is about 7.5 per cent which is much lower than levies of 12-15 per cent in other countries."

He further said, "In the present scenario, it is difficult to crack or match with their cost of products as these countries give a lot of subsidies to their manufacturers including on transport and power."

The minister said, "When we have large economies (like the US) who focus on protecting their own businesses, think it is time, also respects the fact that Indian businesses, entrepreneurs and innovators have the ability to meet the needs of growing India."

Further, he said, "Sadly over the past 15-20 years...I think this is the cost of economic liberalisation and the so-called globalisation, which has cost some of its competitive edge in the face of dumping which we need to set this right."

Talking about the government taking a pro-industry stand he made a specific reference to India's proactive stance to bring in minimum import price of steel to future-proof the industry.

He also said, " cannot afford to be sitting on the sidelines and showing weakness when it comes to taking strong policy decisions. This government does not wait for any industry to die.