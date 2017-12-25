Govt may include some profitable PSUs for strategic disinvestment

The government may include some profitable (CPSEs) which are not of much strategic importance in the list of entities targeted for in 2018, along with sick and loss-making units, a top official has said.



The government was so far focussed on strategic sale of sick and loss-making



"This (privatisation) process will continue because has been mandated to see how we can get rid of loss-making CPSEs, and maybe even some profit-making where we can find a very good buyer or government's interest is not so relevant," the official told PTI.The Niti Aayog, the official said, has already recommended a list of 23 for which are being looked at by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM)."I think they will go to the markets very soon," he said.has been mandated by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to identify the for strategicFor this purpose, the Aayog has classified into 'high priority' and 'low priority' based on natural security, sovereign function at an arm's length and market imperfections and public purpose.The falling under the low priority are covered for strategicThe government has so far raised Rs 52,500 crore in the current financial year through PSU disinvestment, including from listing of PSU insurance companies.With Rs 52,500 crore coming in from so far this financial year, the government has exceeded Rs 45,500 crore raised through PSU stake sale last financial year.The government has budgeted to raise 72,500 crore in 2017-18 through stake sale inThis includes Rs 46,500 crore from minority stake sale, Rs 15,000 crore from strategic and Rs 11,000 crore from listing of PSU insurance companies.