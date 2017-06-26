Govt may reopen HAL, Begumpet airports

Airlines have asked the government to reopen old airports
to ease congestion at existing ones.
Airlines have told the government there is a shortage of slots and overnight parking bays at most major airports
and have suggested smaller nearby airports
be used as alternatives beyond watch hours.
“There is an acute shortage of slots and parking bays at most airports.
We did not get preferred slots at most major airports
for the summer schedule. In some airports, it has become difficult to find empty parking bays,” said an executive with a private airline.
Another airline executive pointed to the runway closure at Bengaluru
early this year. “Our schedules go awry, the frequency of flight has to be cut, there is loss of business,” he said.
The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad is managed by GMR and GVK recently sold its stake in Bengaluru
International Airport to Prem Watsa’s Fairfax group.
Spokespersons of the two companies did not respond to queries but executives said there was no need to reopen old airports
as expansion work was under way.
“A Rs 2,500 crore expansion plan will increase capacity by almost 25 million,” a GMR executive said. A Bengaluru
International Airport executive said work was on for building a second runway and a new terminal. “This will enhance capacity to 35 million by 2020-21,” he said.
A 20 per cent annual growth in passenger traffic has led to a capacity crisis at major Indian airports.
Aviation consultancy CAPA says six major Indian airports
will run out of capacity by 2025.
Civil aviation
ministry officials said land acquisition was a big a hurdle in building new airports.
A new law makes make land acquisition very expensive. While airports
are a central subject, they are built on land acquired by state governments.
Civil Aviation
Secretary Rajiv Nayan Choubey said the Centre was preparing a template for land pooling for new airports.
