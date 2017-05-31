Govt meets 3.5% fiscal deficit target in FY17

The government
on Wednesday said it has achieved the fiscal deficit
target of 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2016-17 (FY17).
“Fiscal deficit
is 3.51 per cent of GDP
or Rs 5.35 lakh crore in 2016-17,” the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) said, while releasing the provisional accounts for the last financial year.
The CGA
further said that revenue
deficit during the last fiscal year was 2.02 per cent of GDP.
According to provisional data, the fiscal deficit
in April 2017 was Rs 2.05 lakh crore, which is 37.6 per cent of the Budget Estimate, against 25.7 per cent in the year-ago period.
Total expenditure of the government
in April was Rs 2.42 lakh crore, or 11.3 per cent of the full-year estimate.
Revenue
collection was Rs 35,081 crore, or 2.3 per cent, of the estimate.
Total receipts of the government
- from revenue
and non-debt capital - in April stood at Rs 36,529 crore.
The revenue
deficit during the month was Rs 1,78,383 crore, or 55.4 per cent, it said.
