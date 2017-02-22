Govt mulls cut in MDR charges on card buys

The government is working to reduce the merchant discount rate (MDR) to encourage digital payments, Chief Executive Officer said on Tuesday.

“We are pushing digital transactions. Our aim is to bring down If the volume of transactions increases, will come down,” Kant said.

Referring to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s recent draft circular on rationalisation of MDR for debit card transactions, the CEO said, “We are examining RBI’s draft circular on MDR. There are challenges…. We will meet those challenges.”

Last week, the had proposed drastically cutting on debit card payments from April 1 to maintain the momentum of digital transactions after the note ban.

For small merchants with annual turnover of Rs 20 lakh and special category merchants, like utilities, insurance, mutual funds, educational institutions and government hospitals, the MDR charge has been proposed at 0.40 per cent of the transaction value.