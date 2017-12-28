Govt mulls phasing out diesel locomotives, says will save 13,000 cr per yr

-
A proposal to convert 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said that there is a proposal to completely phase out diesel locomotives in the next five years.
Proposal for conversion of 200 diesel locomotives to electric locomotives is under consideration, the minister said.
"It is planned to achieve annual recurring saving of Rs 13,510 crore per annum at current price after switch over of all trains from diesel traction to electric traction," he said.
