Govt nod to Cement Corp of India revival, non-operating units' closure

The government has approved revival of the three operating units of state-owned Cement Corporation of India and will shut down the non-operating units of the company, Parliament was informed today.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo said that the government has approved "revival (of Cement Corporation of India) as a public sector enterprise" through closure of non-operating units and revival of three operating units.
The Board for Reconstruction of Public Sector Enterprises had recommended closure and sale of non-operating units and revival of operating units as a public sector enterprise.
However, in its reply, the government was silent on the sale of the non-operating units and said it has approved their closure.
