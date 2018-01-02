JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt not closing 8% savings bond, Economic Affairs Secretary clarifies
Business Standard

Govt not closing 8% savings bond, Economic Affairs Secretary clarifies

Recently, a government release had reportedly said that the 8 percent GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on January 2, 2018

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Subhash Chandra Garg
Subhash Chandra Garg | Photo Twitter : ANI

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg on Tuesday clarified that the government of India is not closing subscription for the 8 percent Savings Bonds Scheme, instead, replacing it with 7.75 percent Savings Bonds Scheme.

Earlier on Monday, certain sections of the media had reported that the government shall cease subscription for these bonds with effect from January 2, quoting a Ministry of Finance notification.

The release reportedly said that the 8 percent GOI Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2003 shall cease for subscription with effect from the close of banking business on January 2, 2018.

These bonds have been a preferred choice for many senior citizens, retirees, and those looking for fixed income.

Earlier last week, the Ministry of Finance had reduced interest rate on various small saving schemes by 0.2 percent.
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 12:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements