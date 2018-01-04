Govt not considering banning other commercials: I&B Minister Smriti Irani

Days after barring airing of adverts with sexually explicit content on television during daytime, the on Thursday said there was no proposal under consideration to ban any other kind of commercials which promote promiscuity on TV.

The information and broadcasting ministry had last month issued an advisory to television channels, asking them to restrict advertisements with sexually explicit content to between 10 pm and 6 am.

On whether the was considering banning any other kind of commercials which promote promiscuity on television, Information and Broadcasting said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha: "Presently, there is no such proposal."

Asked if companies were likely to incur losses due to the ban on certain adverts, the said, "No such study has been done in this regard."

Irani said her ministry had received a number of complaints from the public against advertisements which were allegedly "indecent/inappropriate for viewing by children".

The complaints were referred to the (ASCI) which suggested the ministry might advise all TV channels to ensure that adverts with sexually explicit content were aired only between 10 pm and 6 am as they were meant to be seen only by adults.

Accordingly, after due consideration, the ministry issued an advisory.

"It was clarified to the and Family Welfare Ministry that advertisements which do not sexually objectify women and are aimed at informing citizens regarding devices/products/medical interventions to ensure safe sex are not covered under the advisory," the said.