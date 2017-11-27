Govt panel says domestic steel capacity enough for Railways' needs

-
India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd told a government committee this month that it could supply up to 600,000 tonnes of rails per year to the Indian Railways if needed, according to a government document seen by Reuters on Monday.
The committee on domestically manufactured iron and steel products for government projects told the Ministry of Railways that local companies had the capacity to supply 717,000 tonnes of rails as sought by the ministry in a recent global tender.
