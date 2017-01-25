Govt plans regulations for firms seeking investment sops

Panel likely to compile comprehensive list of parameters over unilateral benefits given to Apple

The government is planning to set parameters for companies hoping to secure concessions such as tax breaks for investing in the country. The decision comes after various ministries have been caught in a complicated debate over whether to provide US-based technology giant Apple concessions on their proposal to manufacture mobile phones in India. On Wednesday, an inter-ministerial panel comprising senior officials from the revenue department, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) as well as from the Ministries of Electronics & Information Technology and ...

Subhayan Chakraborty