Govt plans strategic sale of 3 PSUs, merger of 4

The government plans to exit its holding in three -- Bharat Pumps & Compressors, and -- by selling its stake to strategic buyers.

Besides, armed with the 2017-18 Budget proposal of merger and acquisitions between PSUs, the wants to merge four -- Hindustan Prefab, Engineering Projects (India) Ltd, HSCC (India) Ltd and National Projects Construction Corporation -- with similarly-placed CPSEs.

The government intends to divest 100 per cent equity in Ltd through strategic sale with transfer of management control.

The Cabinet, in September, had cleared the strategic sale of the Allahabad-based PSU, which is into manufacturing and supply of heavy-duty pumps, CNG gas cylinders required in petroleum exploration and refineries and the fertilisers and power sectors.

Further, the government intends to go in for strategic sale of 99.53 per cent equity and transfer of management control in Bridge & Roof Company, which is under the control of the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

The Miniratna PSU operates in the engineering and construction sector.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) is scouting for investment bankers and legal advisors to carry forward the transactions.

Furthermore, the government plans to sell the entire 56.43 per cent shareholding of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd (HOCL) in (HFL) through strategic sale.

The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertiliser is looking for advisors for the strategic sale of HFL, which is engaged in the manufacturing of polytetra fluoro ethylene and fluoro methane.

Besides strategic sale, the government intends to disinvest its entire shareholding in four by way of strategic disinvestment through merger with similarly placed CPSEs.

Finance Minister in his Budget speech had said there are opportunities to strengthen CPSEs through "consolidation, mergers and acquisitions" so that they can be integrated across the value chain of an industry.

"It will give them capacity to bear higher risk, avail economies of scale, take higher investment decisions and create more value for stakeholders," Jaitley said.

The government has budgeted to raise Rs 15,000 crore through strategic sale of next financial year.