Govt plans to borrow 2.88 trn in H1FY19; to issue bonds linked to CPI

Government plans to borrow Rs 2.88 trillion in the first half of the 2018/19 financial year that begins in April, the government said on Monday. In the budget unveiled in February, the government said it envisages a gross market borrowing of Rs 6.06 trillion in 2018/19 and a net market borrowing of Rs 4.62 trillion. The government and the central bank are also considering a plan to raise the foreign investment limit in government bonds, S C Garg, economic affairs secretary, told reporters. Government will issue govt securities of 1-4 years duration; inflation index bonds linked to CPI, flexible rate bonds will be issued, Garg added. Government's gross market borrowing in FY19 is likely to be lower by Rs 250 billion than the budgeted target, Garg added. He said that the government expects additional dividend from Reserve Bank of India this week. Govt to spend more than Rs 1 trillion of small savings to fund fiscal deficit.
