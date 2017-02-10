Govt plans to make all ration shops Aadhaar-enabled by June 2017

The is planning to make all shops under the public distribution system in the country Aadhaar-enabled by June 30 this year, said on Friday.



"We will make all 5.58 lakh shops Aadhar-enabled by June 30. We are in discussion with and Consumer Affairs Ministry for this," Prasad told reporters here.



He said that already all shops in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan have been made Aadhar-enabled.



"In Gujarat, even payment in shops is being made using thumb impression which is linked to Aadhaar," Prasad said.



He also said that is working on bringing everyone under the Aadhar system by June 30.



"Everyone has to have by June 30," the Minister said but added that the will not force it on the people but request those who chose to stay out to come and join the platform.



The Minister said that is working on new rules for digital wallets and the draft will be soon placed in public domain for comments.



"Our act will be framed under IT Act. It will take care of consumer interest and cyber security," Prasad said.

Press Trust of India