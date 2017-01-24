Govt plugs loopholes to tax those forming shell companies abroad

Wide spread expectations of deferment of the (POEM) came to naught on Tuesday, with the government issuing final guidelines to plug tax evasion by or foreign firms created by groups in India to retain income outside the country.

The norms will essentially affect companies across a range of sectors including pharma, auto, energy, manufacturing and software.

The guidelines have a few safeguards which were not there in the earlier draft norms issued in 2015 such as a collegium of officers who would ascertain whether the companies are to be taxed on the basis of their or not and test of active business.

However, experts warn that even then there could be subjectivity in establishing POEM.

The rules outline that companies incorporated overseas, but having effective control of business and majority of board meetings in India will be considered a tax resident. This means that they would be taxed in India.

The rules will not apply to companies with a turnover or gross receipts of Rs 50 crore or less in a financial year. Experts wonder which company with a turnover of up to Rs 50 crore would go for overseas expansion.

"The intent is to target and companies which are created for retaining income outside India although real control and management of affairs is located in India," said in the release.

The rules will come into effect from assessment year 2017-18, which essentially means the current financial year. Tax consultants pitched for deferment raising compliance concerns as the rules have come in the tenth month of the year.

The rules target companies incorporated overseas to evade taxes by showing their residency as a tax haven even as their management and effective decision making takes place in India.

The rules require foreign companies in India and Indian firms with overseas subsidiaries to pay local taxes based on where their business is effectively controlled.

A few companies have started restructuring operations to ensure that key decision making is done outside the country and the decision makers are out of the country at the time of decision making to ensure compliance to POEM.

"The place where these management decisions are taken would be more important than the place where such decisions are implemented. For the purpose of determination of it is the substance which would be conclusive rather than the form," said.

"The government has closed the tax avoidance opportunities for companies who sought to artificially escape the residential status by shifting insignificant or isolated events related with control and management outside India," said Rakesh Nangia, managing partner, Nangia and Co. He added that this move just ahead of the budget shows government's conviction to set the rule book right for the tax officer to catch hold of those trying to avoid taxes in India by playing around with their residential status.

In the budget 2015-16, government had announced POEM, modifying the condition of residence in respect of company by including the concept of effective management as a measure to deal with cases of creation of outside India but being controlled and managed from India. It was subsequently deferred by a year in the 2016-17 budget, giving companies time to prepare.

"The guiding principles released have a narrower application than what was originally proposed. A passive income exception for interest income of banking and financial institutions has been made alleviating concerns from that industry," said Rohinton Sidhwa, partner, Deloitte Haskins and Sells.

A tax officer will need approval of a 3 member collegiums consisting of principal CITs or CITs prior to invoking guidelines. "This would reduce subjectivity. Though other subjectivities still remain as to where will apply except for active business outside India test," said Amit Maheshwari, partner, Ashok Maheshwary & Associates.

As per the Guiding Principles, "place of effective management" is defined as a place where key management and commercial decisions that are necessary for the conduct of the business of an entity as a whole are, in substance, made.

The guidelines outline an Active Business Outside India (ABOI) test, so as not to cover companies outside India which are engaged in active business. "The intent is not to target Indian multi-nationals which are engaged in business activity outside India," said.

The "in case of a company engaged in active business outside India" shall be presumed to be outside India if the majority meetings of the board of directors of the company are held outside India.

"However, if on the basis of facts and circumstances, it is established that the board of directors of the company are standing aside and not exercising their powers of management and such powers are being exercised by either the holding company or any other person(s) resident in India, then the shall be considered to be in India," the guidelines stated.