Govt probing 47 cases of anti-dumping against Chinese companies

Cheaper Chinese import continues to affect the domestic industry in the truck and bus radial segment
The Indian government
is currently examining 47 cases of dumping by Chinese companies
whereby products have been exported to India
at cheap prices against established rules of trade.
Among these, China
has been named as the sole country of origin or export in 18 cases while in an additional 29 cases, it is one of those countries of such products.
On Friday, a senior government
official said that India
is considering slapping anti-dumping duties on cheap Chinese imports of windmill equipment. The product in question is castings for wind operated power generators and is already attracting countervailing duties, he added.
The Directorate General of Anti Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD), which examines complaints against cheap imports
flooding the domestic market, has found cause for anti-dumping duties.
The move comes on the back of a series of similar measures currently being mulled by India
against Chinese imports, which continuously undercut domestic players. While the Chinese government
had periodically opposed the moves as barriers to free trade, India
has increasingly used anti-dumping measures to curb Chinese imports.
Last week, the state-run newspaper Global Times reported that India
had initiated 12 anti-dumping probes against China.
The trade deficit with China
has ballooned to over $51.09 billion.
India
has sought to ease restrictions by the Chinese government
against export items such as bovine meat, fruit and vegetables, and basmati rice. Of these, only basmati rice has seen a breakthrough with 14 firms allowed to export to China
last year.
Some cases in which China is sole country of origin/exports
-
Cellophane Transparent Film
-
Aluminum Radiators including sub- assemblies and core
-
Saccharine
-
High Tenacity Polyester Yarn
-
Sodium Nitrite
-
Partially Oriented Yarn
-
Ceramic Rollers
-
Ceramic Table wares and Kitchen wares, excluding knives and toilet items
Some cases in which China among other nations is country of origin/exports
-
Cold rolled, cold reduced flat steel products of iron or non-alloy steel (China, Japan, South Korea, Ukraine)
-
Hot rolled flat products of alloy or non-alloy steel in coils (China, Japan, Russia, South Korea, Brazil, Indonesia)
-
Digital Offset Printing Plates (China, Japan)
-
Nylon Filament Yarn (China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea)
-
Veneered Engineered wooden flooring (China, Malaysia, Indonesia, EU)
-
Solar cells assembled partially or fully in modules or panels (China, Malaysia, Taiwan)
