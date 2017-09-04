Govt, PSU officials to ride green wheels

This winter, a few hundred officials of the Union government and central public sector undertakings in the capital are likely to ride in new cars that won’t emit pollutants. The government, keen to promote electric mobility in the country, may make its officers give up diesel- and petrol-run vehicles in favour of electric cars in a phased manner. A proposal to bring down import duties on electric cars is also being considered by the finance ministry. Currently, completely built imported electric cars (priced less than $40,000) attract customs duty of 60 per ...