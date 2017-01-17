Govt puts on hold its move to tax indirect transfers

Foreign investors highlighted issue of possible multiple taxation of same income

In a relief to who were fearing multiple taxation, the department on Tuesday kept in abeyance its recent circular on indirect transfer of by foreign investors.



The (CBDT) on December 21, 2016, came out with a notification giving 19 illustrations with regard to how the indirect transfer regulations would kick in and the impact.



The illustration, particularly in the context of offshore PE/VC funds and FPIs, according to experts ignored the practical issues arising from indirect transfers.



today said it has received representations from various FPIs, FIIs, Venture Capital Funds and other stakeholders who said that the circular does not address the issue of possible multiple of the same income.



"The representations made by the stakeholders are currently under consideration and examination. Pending a decision in the matter the operation of the above-mentioned circular is kept in abeyance for the time being," said.



Nangia & Co Partner Amit Agarwal said FII/ are highly sensitive breed of investments and the circular had brought in more apprehensions than clarity.



"The withdrawal of the circular is indeed welcome. The consultative process adopted by the government too deserves appreciation," Agarwal said.



The December 21 circular contained responses to questions raised by various stakeholders in the context of the applicability of the indirect transfer provisions under the Indian I-T Act.



While the circular was intended to provide clarity on the circumstances in which the indirect transfer provisions are to be applied, it fails to address the concerns of various stakeholders, chiefly FPIs, with regard to issues like potential double and triple taxation, onerous compliance requirements, and lack of neutral foreign corporate restructuring.



Section 9(1) of the I-T Act was amended by Finance Act 2012 with retrospective effect to provide for taxing the gains arising out of transfer of an asset, even if registered or incorporated outside India, which derives its value, directly or indirectly, substantially from an asset situated in India.

