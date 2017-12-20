JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

CAG pulls up I-T dept for not adopting uniform mechanism

Macquarie, Citigroup bet on rural stocks after Modi's slim poll win
Business Standard

Govt recovered less than 9% service tax arrears in FY17: CAG

The department had an opening balance of Rs 2,658.31 crore in arrears to be realised in 2016-17

Press Trust of India 

Govt recovered less than 9% service tax arrears in FY17: CAG

The revenue department recovered only around 9 per cent of service tax arrears in 2016-17 even as the number of cases detected increased from the previous fiscal, government auditor CAG said on Tuesday. 

The department had an opening balance of Rs 2,658.31 crore in arrears to be realised in 2016-17, but with an addition of Rs 6,176.31 crore during the fiscal the total went up to Rs 8,834.62 crore. 

However, it could realise only Rs 783.33 crore, a mere 8.87 per cent of the total recoverable, said the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, ‘Indirect Taxes - Service Tax’, tabled in Parliament on Tuesday. 

The department disposed of demands worth Rs 4,285.29 crore last fiscal, ending the year with a closing balance of Rs 3,766 crore as arrears that could be recovered. 
First Published: Wed, December 20 2017. 01:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements