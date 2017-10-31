Govt relaxes arms rules to boost Make in India policy: Key facts

To boos the Centre's 'Make in India' policy, the Union Home Ministry has liberalised the Rules to encourage investments in the manufacture of arms, and weapons systems, said an official release by the MHA.

According to an official statement from MHA, the move will increase in this field.

The liberalised rules will apply to licences granted by MHA for small & and licences granted by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), under powers delegated to them, for tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, defence aircrafts, space crafts, warships of all kinds, and and allied items of defence equipment other than small

Here are some key features of the liberised rules:

1. The granted for manufacturing shall now be valid for the life-time of the licensee company. The requirement of renewal of the license after every 5 years has been done away with.

2. The existing condition that the small and light weapons produced by manufacturer shall be sold to the or the State Governments with the prior approval of the Ministry of has been done away with.

3. Enhancement of capacity up to 15 per cent of the quantity approved under will not require any further approval by the Government. The manufacturer will be required to give only prior intimation to the licensing authority in this regard.

4. The fee has been reduced. Earlier the fee was Rs. 500/- per firearm which added up to very large sums and was a deterrent to seeking manufacturing licenses. The fee will now range from Rs. 5,000/- to the maximum of Rs. 50,000/-.

5. The fee for manufacturing shall be payable at the time of grant of license rather than at the time of application.

6. Single manufacturing will be allowed for a multi-unit facility within the same State or in different States within the country.