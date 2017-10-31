Govt relaxes arms rules to boost Make in India policy: Key facts

To boos the Centre's 'Make in India' policy, the Union Home Ministry has liberalised the Arms
Rules to encourage investments in the manufacture of arms, ammunition
and weapons systems, said an official release by the MHA.
According to an official statement from MHA, the move will increase employment
in this field.
The liberalised rules will apply to licences granted by MHA for small arms
& ammunition
and licences granted by Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), under powers delegated to them, for tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, defence aircrafts, space crafts, warships of all kinds, arms
and ammunition
and allied items of defence equipment other than small arms.
Here are some key features of the liberised rules:
1. The licence
granted for manufacturing shall now be valid for the life-time of the licensee company. The requirement of renewal of the license after every 5 years has been done away with.
2. The existing condition that the small arms
and light weapons produced by manufacturer shall be sold to the Central Government
or the State Governments with the prior approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs
has been done away with.
3. Enhancement of capacity up to 15 per cent of the quantity approved under licence
will not require any further approval by the Government. The manufacturer will be required to give only prior intimation to the licensing authority in this regard.
4. The licence
fee has been reduced. Earlier the licence
fee was Rs. 500/- per firearm which added up to very large sums and was a deterrent to seeking manufacturing licenses. The licence
fee will now range from Rs. 5,000/- to the maximum of Rs. 50,000/-.
5. The fee for manufacturing licence
shall be payable at the time of grant of license rather than at the time of application.
6. Single manufacturing licence
will be allowed for a multi-unit facility within the same State or in different States within the country.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU