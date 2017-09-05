Govt reviews infrastructure projects along China border

The Centre reviewed the progress of ongoing roads and other projects in in the wake of recent stand-off with China, a home ministry official said.



Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, General (retd) and Army chief General Bipin Rawat and senior officials reviewed the ongoing projects along the Sino-Indian



"We have discussed the roads and other along the border," Gen Rawat told reporters after the hour-long meeting.1,126 km with of the total 3,488 km long Sino-IndianTo redress the situation arising out of lack of along the with China, the central has decided to undertake of 73 roads of operational significance along the forward areas.Out of these 73 roads, 27 roads involving 804.93 km length are being constructed by Ministry of Home Affairs in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and at an estimated cost of Rs 1,937 crore, a home ministry official said.The work of of these 27 roads has been assigned to the Roads Organisation (15 roads), Central Public Works Department besides others.Out of 27 roads, eight roads have been completed. Two roads are maintained by the work of other roads is in progress. As on April 30, 2017, 672.46 km of formation work and 409.53 km of surfacing work has been completed.On August 28, India and ended more than two month long stand-off in Dokalam which started after Indian troops stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area.