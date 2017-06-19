Govt ropes in Amitabh Bachchan as GST brand ambassador

A 40-second video featuring him has already been shot and is being circulated

The has roped in megastar to promote (GST), ahead of the sweeping reform's implementation scheduled from July 1.



The will be making the 74-year-old Bachchan the brand ambassador for A 40-second video featuring him has already been shot and is being circulated.



" - An initiative to create a unified national market," the ministry said in a tweet, attaching the video.



Press Trust of India

In the video, Bachchan explains as a unifying force just like the three colours in the national flag. is an initiative to create 'one nation, one tax, one market', he says.The megastar has been roped in just as the rollout of the biggest overhaul since independence entered its final phase.Ace badminton star PV Sindhu was previously the ambassador.will simplify a web of taxes, regulations and border levies by subsuming an array of central and state levies including excise duty, service and VAT.It is being dubbed as the most significant economic reform since BJP came to power in 2014 and is expected to add as much as 2 percentage points to the GDP growth rate.A four-rate structure that exempts or imposes a low rate of 5 per cent on essential items and top rate of 28 per cent on cars and consumer durables has been finalised. The other slabs of are 12 and 18 per cent.also represents an unprecedented exercise in fiscal federalism. The Council, that brings together the central and state governments, has met 17 times to thrash out how the will work.