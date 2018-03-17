JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

GST catapulted India into list of major global economic markets: Modi
Business Standard

Govt's initiatives in agriculture will double farm income by 2022: PM Modi

He would also unveil a portal on organic farming and lay the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras

IANS  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi on tuberculois, tuberculosis,TB, End-TB Summit, TB in India, WHO, union health ministry, tuberculosis cases in India, TB deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government's initiatives aimed at creating awareness about latest technological developments in agriculture will double farm income by 2022.

Modi, who will later address an agriculture fair 'Krishi Unnati Mela' at Pusa campus here, tweeted that its theme is aimed at doubling the farmers' income in the next four years.

He also announced that the "Krishi Karman" and "Deen Dayal Upadhya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan" awards would be conferred during the programme on Saturday.

He would also unveil a portal on organic farming and lay the foundation stone of 25 Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

In February, the Agriculture Ministry had organised a conference here to hold consultations with the stakeholders to find solution and ways for doubling the farm income by 2022.
First Published: Sat, March 17 2018. 12:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements