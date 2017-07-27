Govt saves Rs 57,000-cr by plugging loopholes by use of technology: Meghwal

-
The government has saved Rs 57,000 crore by weeding out corruption from various schemes through the use of technology, MoS for Finance Arjun Ram Meghwal said today.
"This is the first government which has been able to check corruption and plug the leakage through the use of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT)," he said in reply to a discussion on the Companies Act (Amendment) Bill 2016 in the Lok Sabha.
The government also successfully used technology and made Chandigarh kerosene free, he said.
"By using various technologies, the government led by Narendra Modi has been able to save Rs 57,000 crore in the ongoing schemes," he said without directly referring to Aadhar linkage and other measures.
