The government has ruled out any further extension for filing supply returns for the goods and services tax for the month of July, the deadline of which ends on October 10.

Generally, supply returns -- GSTR1-- should be filed by 10th of the next month, but the Council had given relief in deadlines for the month of July. The deadline for July was extended till September 5, and stretched again till September 10 after many assessees complained of systemic problems in the Network. After again faced glitches, the deadline was extended till October 10.

"No further extension will be given to taxpayers for filing their GSTR 1 returns for July 2017, for which the last date is October 10," the ministry of finance said in a statement here.

Taxpayers who have not yet filed their GSTR-1 for July are advised to do so immediately, the ministry said.

Once a taxpayer files GSTR-1 by October 10, the corresponding entries in of his buyer shall get auto populated. The buyer shall finalise his GSTR-2 after making modifications, if required, in The Input Tax Credit (ITC) shall be availed by the buyer based on his GSTR-2. If a taxpayer does not file GSTR-1 by 10th of October, then his buyer may face difficulty in availing ITC of the tax paid on his supplies.